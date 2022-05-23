The Juve revolution inevitably passes from an incoming market – and the names are wasted, with Kostic being the most recent possible surprise – and from an outgoing one. Two communicating channels, destined to influence each other because in the end the resources are not unlimited and the balance sheets will eventually have to quail. This is why the HCL summer will be particularly complex, stretched on the edge of a difficult balance between the opposing needs of a necessary strengthening and an equally necessary sustainability.