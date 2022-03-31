The good news for Max Allegri is that tomorrow, on the eve of the most important match of the season, he will have everyone available, except for long-term patients of course (Chiesa, McKennie and Kaio Jorge). After Zakaria, who is a candidate to play against the Nerazzurri, the coach has also found Alex Sandro in the group for the entire session today. The other two Brazilians who have been in the national team, Arthur and Danilo, have already returned to Turin: they will return to work from tomorrow. While all the others have already done so as of today.

TOWARDS INTER

Reflections underway on the conditions of Zakaria, who comes from a long stop but seems to be growing enough to apply for a starting shirt. Allegri must first of all choose how many men to rely on in midfield: relying on Dybala behind Vlahovic he could opt for a 4-2-3-1, but there are ample possibilities that he will go for a three-man midfield, with the Argentine at risk of exclusion. Also because it will be necessary to ideally find an alternative solution to Kulusevski, who in the last game plans against the Nerazzurri has always taken care of limiting Brozovic’s action: a job far from the ropes of ten, conceivable for Morata or for a mezzala, Zakaria or more. simply Locatelli. Who is expected for his first Italian derby is certainly Vlahovic. While for Chiellini, who should take the field from the start alongside De Ligt, he could be the last in Serie A of his footballing career, even if he has not yet made a decision on his near future.