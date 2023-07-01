Eight championships in black and white, 309 appearances and 15 goals in all competitions, 10 titles won (5 Scudetti, 4 Italian Cups, 1 Italian Super Cup): this is the picture of the current Juventus parenthesis in the football career of the 32-year-old Alex Sandro, who arrived in Turin in 2015 by Porto after an outlay of 28 million. Whether his Juventus balance sheet is partial or definitive is still too early to say. Here because.