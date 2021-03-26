Alex Salmond, who led the 2014 Scottish independence referendum campaign, will run for election on May 6 as the leader of a new party, the Alba Party. His intention is to promote the emergence of a “supermajority” in favor of independence in the new Parliament of Edinburgh, as revealed in a public statement.

Salmond led the Scottish National Party (SNP) for more than two decades. For two years he has had a strong controversy with the government of his successor, Nicola Sturgeon, for his handling of the accusations of nine women against Salmond for alleged sexual crimes. He was found not guilty of 12 counts and one was sentenced by a jury as ‘not proven’, in February 2010.

An investigation by an independent attorney this week concluded that Sturgeon’s management did not violate the code of conduct for ministerial charges. A majority made up of opposition MPs included in the report of a parliamentary committee on the same matter that the chief minister lied to Parliament in her explanations about the case.

If the SNP leader believed it was the end of a saga that has divided her party and weakened the cause of independence in the polls, she was wrong. Salmond announced on Wednesday that he will file a complaint against the highest official in Scottish autonomy. And now it alters the character of the electoral campaign, with the two politicians who collaborated closely during the rise of the SNP from a minority force to a government party in opposition.

Electoral chess



Alba is the Gaelic name for Scotland. Next Saturday, the new party will hold a conference in which it will define the main lines of its program and recruit candidates, who will appear only on the regional lists. The Scottish electoral system awards 73 seats to the winners in local constituencies and 56 by proportional calculation using the D’Hondt method in eight regions.

Salmond has advanced that they will not present candidates in constituencies, where the SNP would win 66 seats, according to the latest poll. But he would not get any deputy on the regional lists. If the results confirmed the polls, the SNP would obtain a small majority in the Edinburgh assembly And to the cause of independence the deputies of the Green party would be added.

Salmond’s strategy is to get good results on the lists and to achieve the “supermajority” that will reinforce the demand for a new referendum, which the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, rejects. That “supermajority” is essential, says Salmond, if the post-election duel is to be played between Johnson and the Scottish Parliament, rather than the Conservative leader’s rival being the SNP.