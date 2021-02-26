Former Scottish Prime Minister Alex Salmond has presented a dark picture of the government of his successor, Nicola Sturgeon, who would have orchestrated a conspiracy to push charges of sex crimes against him, rejected by a jury in March 2020. The chief minister denies Let your political godfather have evidence and will refute your arguments next week.

The dispute between the two most popular politicians of the independence movement has divided its National Party of Scotland (SNP) and has torn the prestige of the regional Executive. Salmond accused him of “many obvious leadership failures,” in what began as an internal civil service investigation into the complaints of two women about his conduct.

The retired politician appeared for more than five hours before a committee of the Edinburgh Parliament, which investigates the role of the Government in events that have cost taxpayers millions. He called for the resignation of the minister responsible for the Prosecutor’s Office and the highest ranking official. He claimed that Sturgeon had violated the ministerial code of conduct, although he did not ask for his resignation.

Faced with the first complaints, Sturgeon’s office rejected Salmond’s request for mediation, an avenue included in the Justice at Work scheme within the administration, and added the power of retrospective investigations. Sturgeon entrusted her to his permanent secretary, who delegated to another official who had also had previous contact with the complainants.

When the procedure was brought by Salmond to court, the Executive’s legal advisers warned him that he had no prospect of victory. Then, he withheld information from his own lawyers, until his threat of resignation forced them to resign. The former leader’s interpretation is that the possibility of an unfortunate outcome in that case led the Executive to incite a criminal investigation.

Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, CEO of the SNP, sent messages to collaborators encouraging them to pressure the police to be more vigorous. Other messages, which the Prosecutor’s Office has not allowed Parliament to read, would show that the women, finally nine, were encouraged to report to the Police, something they did not want and that they had been promised would not happen.

They had collaborated for thirty years. Salmond passed the torch to Sturgeon, who grew up as a politician by his side. But, in panic over the poor handling of the complaints and the risk of a first defeat in the civil case, it was followed by the incitement of a criminal investigation to silence it. And also, according to Salmond, there was a desire to damage his reputation.

After the two judicial defeats, the committee, with a majority of the SNP, began to investigate. The Prosecutor’s Office has denied him multiple documents, some already published. Sturgeon, her husband and their collaborators have had to rectify their testimonies before the committee, after the emergence of other data. Unionists in Edinburgh and London hope that the soap opera will damage the independence movement, on the way to elections in May.