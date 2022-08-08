Given the difficulty of lightening senior chips, Real Murcia continues to scan the U-23 market to complete the team in the weeks that remain to close the squads. After planning the transfers in advance and putting more effort into players over 23 years of age, the club’s technical secretariat wants to close the squad and needs to delve into the market for young players.

Although the arrival of Sergio Aguza is close, even more so after the termination of the contract with Sabadell, the option of incorporating a U-23 pivot has not disappeared. From the outset, in the offices of Enrique Roca it would be time to dismiss more than one senior player both in the forward line and in the center of the field. In the latter, where Pablo Ganet and Ale Galindo are permanent, both Julio Gracia and Armando Ortiz would be candidates to leave. Both were starters in the victory against Mar Menor last Sunday, and the technical secretariat would welcome having a U-23 pivot to complement the midfield when the grana engine room on the pitch is restructured. Álex Sala could have a record of the subsidiary.

Manolo Molina, former Grana sports director, had Panamanian international Irving Gudiño on his agenda, with experience in Spanish football after playing for Marbella. Now, after the departure of Lorca, the one who would be the first on the list as U-23 pivot would be Álex Sala, trained in the L’Hospitalet youth academy and current Girona player.

Relations between the Catalan team and Real Murcia are good. The greatest example is the ease of agreement that both clubs have had so that the winger Arnau Ortiz ends up wearing the pepper house this season. The formula would be the same as with the band player: a loan to gain experience with one of the most talented players in the Girona club.

Álex Sala Herrero, 21, played for the Girona subsidiary this past season, where he arrived in January last year from Barça B; In “La Masía” he promoted after a good campaign in Juvenil A. With the Girona subsidiary he played in the play-off for promotion to Segunda RFEF, in addition to making his debut in LaLiga Smartbank with the first team. He played as a starter in Girona’s Copa del Rey match against Calvo Sotelo (1-5) at the end of 2021.

The Gavà midfielder renewed with Girona until 2025, and the Catalan club’s idea is to transfer him to a LaLiga Smartbank team or, at least, the First Federation. It is the same strategy that they have used with Arnau Ortiz: renewal for several years and transfer to a lower category team to gain experience.

From Girona they consider that Álex can demonstrate his talent and continue to gain experience in a demanding and ambitious club like Real Murcia. He is one of the promises of Catalan football, and soon FC Barcelona set their sights on him for his bases when he began to stand out in L’Hospitalet.

Sala is completing the preseason with the first team, under Míchel, and started in the match against Peralada and Bolívar. In addition, he came out in the final stretch against Benfica (4-2) and against FC Andorra (2-0). Yesterday he was summoned by the Madrid coach for the game against Real Zaragoza, but he did not participate in the match played at La Vinya.

In this way, Mario Simón’s team has pending to reinforce the left side with another U-23 player, in addition to the forward. Although the main concern is the departures, due to the ‘overbooking’ of senior players.

Boris Kouassi, imminent exit



It is clear that there are plenty of troops up front. After the arrival of Miku, Andrés Carrasco seems to be the second striker for the Grana team, although the technical secretariat continues to track the market to secure goals. Everything indicates that Fran García, Dani García and Boris Kouassi will leave Real Murcia. If the arrival of Aguza is made official, the club would have to drop another senior card in the midfield area.

Hercules showed interest in Dani, while the Ivorian striker made a post on his social networks with some emojis of hands asking for forgiveness, the colors of Real Murcia and the profile photo that read “bye” (“goodbye” in English ). Boris’ stage will come to an end after playing 32 games with the grana shirt and scoring 3 goals.