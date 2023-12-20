The United States announced this Wednesday a surprising agreement with the Nicolás Maduro regime that produced the release of ten Americans and 24 Venezuelans in exchange for a presidential pardon from Joe Biden for the Colombian businessman Álex Saab, accused of being a “front man” for the Venezuelan president.

Saab arrived in Venezuela shortly after the exchange in which Qatar mediated. “We did it, we did it!” Maduro told Saab when receiving him at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas. “I want to welcome this brave man (…). After 1,280 days of kidnapping, the truth has triumphed,” the president celebrated.

“Today the miracle of freedom, the miracle of justice, has become a reality,” responded the Colombian businessman, to whom Maduro gave Venezuelan nationality and the title of ambassador.

According to US officials, The group of ten exchanged Americans is made up of six detained “unfairly” and four others who were serving sentences in Venezuelan prisons. They also confirmed that after this exchange there would no longer be any more citizens of their country arbitrarily detained by the leftist regime.

Among those released from Venezuelan prisons are Americans Luke Alexander Denman and Airan Berry who were serving a 20-year sentence for a failed armed incursion in Venezuela in 2020. There is also Savoi Jadon Wright, accused of being part of an attempted boycott against the referendum that the South American country held on December 3 in the midst of a century-old territorial dispute with its neighbor Guyana, in which it was approved to create a Venezuelan province in a region rich in oil.

As part of the negotiation, Leonard Francisa Malaysian businessman who pleaded guilty in the worst corruption scandal in the history of the US Navy, was “arrested and returned” to that country, Washington reported.

Among the released Venezuelans are six unionists arrested in July 2022 and sentenced to 16 years in prison for “conspiracy.” Roberto Abdul, president of the NGO Súmate, which organized the opposition primaries in October, was also released.

In exchange, Biden granted “clemency” – a power that United States presidents have – to Álex Saab, branded by that country as one of Maduro's “frontmen” and who in 2021 was extradited by Cape Verde to the country. North American where he had a pending case for money laundering.

Curiously, in his official statement, Biden omitted to mention the Saab case and focused on the benefit for Venezuelan families and democracy.

“Today (this Wednesday), ten Americans detained in Venezuela have been released and are returning home, including the six Americans wrongfully detained. These people have lost too much precious time with their loved ones and their families have suffered every day in their absence. “I am grateful that their ordeal is finally over,” the Democrat said.

Biden classified what happened as a “positive and important step” towards compliance with the agreements reached between the regime and the Venezuelan opposition in Barbados and that should lead to an electoral process next year with guarantees.

“It seems that Maduro, for the moment, is fulfilling his commitment to free elections. It's not a fact yet. There is a long way to go. But as we are doing, we are doing well,” added Biden, who has the release of Americans unjustly detained abroad as a “priority” on his agenda.

Álex Saab lands in Venezuela after his release.

“The president will never make a decision that harms our national security interests, but he will not be afraid to make decisions that may be a little difficult to accept at first,” said John Kirby, spokesman for the US National Security Council. USA

US officials reiterated that The new development also demonstrates that an approach based on dialogue and negotiation produces results.

“We must continue working with all the actors involved and the pieces are moving in the right direction. “We are in a good position to pursue a process that leads to a democratic path in Venezuela,” said another senior official.

Although the new agreement did not include any guarantee for the restoration of the candidacy of María Corina Machado – winner of the primaries, but disqualified by the regime – Officials insisted that this issue must be resolved as soon as possible..

Criticism of the exchange

Although no one, of course, questioned the release of the American detainees, the news of the exchange for Saab did generate a lot of criticism. Especially among Florida-based Republican legislators like Marco Rubio, María Elvira Salazar and others.

For this, Biden capitulated to blackmail by the Maduro regime by releasing a criminal who had incriminating information against the dictator. Furthermore, they do not share the idea that the exchange can be seen as a positive sign towards the return of democracy in the neighboring country and the holding of free elections.

US President Joe Biden.

“President Biden's actions of rewarding the taking of hostages first by lifting sanctions on the narco-regime, then by releasing Maduro's nephews and now Álex Saab are a shame. Saab is the architect of Maduro's corruption and money laundering operation, a scheme that has deprived the people of Venezuela of resources. Unfortunately, this exchange only incentivizes dictators to kidnap more Americans,” Rubio said.

According to the senator, “an approach of only granting concessions to a narco-dictator, whose only aspiration is to maintain his illegal control of power, is doomed to failure and weakens the foreign policy of the United States.”

But, From the administration's perspective, forgiveness for Saab was a relatively modest price to pay in exchange for a greater good. Likewise, the bet is that this, added to the suspension of sanctions, opens the door for the rehabilitation of Machado's candidacy and a credible electoral process.

However, many analysts and experts, including Michael Shifter, former president of the Inter-American Dialogue, believe that Maduro is just buying time while extracting concessions from the Americans at a low cost.

“It took a lot for Saab to capture him and even though the US always said it was not going to interfere with his judicial process, it is now releasing him for political reasons. Maduro is going to claim this as a great victory. I am skeptical that this will lead to free elections because the most important thing for Maduro, more than Saab, more than the lifting of sanctions, is power. And lifting the disability of Machado and others puts that power at risk,” he told this newspaper.

For his part, William Brownfield, former US ambassador to Venezuela and Colombia, warned that while they understand “the importance of freeing unjustly imprisoned US citizens, the Maduro government had already committed to freeing them in the peace agreements. Barbados. I fear that this decision will encourage the Maduro regime and other non-democratic governments to capture more innocent citizens for exchange.”.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI AND ANA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENTS

WASHINGTON AND CARACAS