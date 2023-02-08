This Monday it was learned that the Tunisian League for Human Rights nominated Alex Saab as one of the candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination was announced by the organization’s vice president, Najet Zammouri.

Saab is currently deprived of his liberty in the United States, while his judicial situation is resolved regarding an investigation in which he is accused of being a member of a asset laundering mega operation in Venezuela through a series of corrupt businesses that the Barranquillero would have committed.

The Tunisian League for Human Rights is an organization that won the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts during the democratic transition in Tunisia.

Its vice president, Najeta Zammouri, declared that despite not being geographically or culturally close to Venezuela, they do share its humanity and “universal human rights, and I personally believe in universal human rights“.

the vice president assured that Saab is a “defender of peace in the world” and that he was a diplomat in Venezuela, a country in which “he exposed himself to danger, to obtain food products and medicines from Iran, a country that is in strong disagreement with the United States.”

Zammouri made the decision after studying de Saab’s file, after which he decided to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize because “he is a person who fights for peace, he tried peacefully, as a citizen, to maintain social peace and even world peace, and therefore, I personally see him as a true recipient of the Award“, he indicated in Najeta in an interview with the Al Mayadeen chain.

He also added that the nomination of the businessman from Barranquilla “is a way to shed light on the injustice he suffers.”

Alex Saab was arrested in Cape Verde on June 12, 2020 in Cape Verde, after being wanted by the US justice system for his alleged case of money laundering with an amount greater than 350 million dollars, executed through corrupt deals with the Nicolás Maduro regime.

After his extradition in October 2021, Saab’s defense delayed the start of the trial against him, alleging that his capture in that country was illegal and that the businessman from Barranquilla has diplomatic jurisdiction from the Venezuelan government.

He The US State Department rejected the argument. that Alex Saab was on a diplomatic mission abroad, and the businessman is awaiting trial against him.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME