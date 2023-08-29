Using the humanitarian exchanges carried out in Colombia over the years as an example, the NGO Coalición por los Derechos Humanos y la Democracia raised the possibility that this mechanism could be applied in Venezuela in order to achieve the release of 292 inmates considered political prisoners in the country.

The difference with the Colombian case would be the parties involved in the exchange, since there are no political prisoners or hostages in the hands of irregular Venezuelan groups.

In that sense, the exchange would rather involve countries like the United States. That is to say, that Caracas release political prisoners as a show of good will, in exchange for characters like Álex Saab.

The release of the Colombian businessman is a request from the government of Nicolás Maduro, “but it is not up to us to say that it would be Alex Saab, that would be the subject of discussion, but they have raised it,” explains Ana Leonor Acosta, coordinator, to EL TIEMPO of the Coalition.

The situation of political prisoners in Venezuela

Acosta has spent years working for the release of these detainees and regrets that in recent years they have not been able to get everyone out of jail. As of today there are 174 soldiers, 105 civilians and 13 trade unionists, according to the figures handled by the organization.

“I personally asked President Gustavo Petro in Paris for help for the release of political prisoners. I approached him with a sign asking for the release of political prisoners, he nodded his head,” Acosta said, insisting that the Colombian president has an important role in the political pacification process in Venezuela.

In Paris, Petro “was declaring to the media that he was going to support the release of the Venezuelan political prisoners. He is interested in what liberation is, in respect for guarantees and everything that he has to do with the return to the Inter-American Human Rights System,” Acosta reinforced.

Arrests in Venezuela for political reasons have not ceased and six trade unionists were recently sentenced to 16 years in prison. The Government assures that they are not workers or social fighters, but the United Nations has requested their freedom.

They ask President Petro for help to release prisoners in Venezuela

This exchange proposal proposed by the Coalition is “urgent”, since at least 20 of the political prisoners are sick – says Acosta- emphasizing that not only are those prisoners released, but that “the suffering of the families is ended”.

“Taking the case of Colombia as a reference, it has been possible to reach a dialogue and a meeting,” he says.

For this organization, It is important that other countries support a proposal of this type, which would surely include relief from sanctions applied to the Government by the US and the European Union, an issue that would not escape criticism from radical sectors.

However, Acosta emphasizes that the intention of the organization he directs has never been to mix the political, but rather to safeguard the lives of these 292 people and that rather it is the political actors who must continue to press the paralyzed dialogue in Mexico for these releases to take place.

The coalition works to formally deliver the exchange proposal to the Government of Nicolás Maduro. Its director also assures that it is the current administration that will put conditions on those involved in the exchangeso it does not rule out that one of them is Saab.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS