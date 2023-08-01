Alex S. appeals against his sentence following his conviction for supplying the suicide powder ‘substance X’. His lawyer confirmed this in various media on Monday evening after reporting by RTL News. Counsel did not comment on the decision to appeal the sentence.

About two weeks ago, the court in Den Bosch sentenced 29-year-old S. to a prison sentence of 3.5 years for, among other things, providing ‘substance X’. One and a half years of this is conditional. Justice had demanded a four-year prison sentence. It is the first Dutch case in which someone has been prosecuted and convicted of trafficking in ‘substance X’.

The judge ruled that S. was guilty of selling the suicide drugs. He would have done that for about three years. In court, his working method was described as sending parcels “in a commercial manner”. He would have sent that to 1,600 buyers between 2018 and 2021. The powder has been used by at least ten people, but it is not clear whether there are more.

In the sentence, the judge took into account psychological disorders that S. suffers from. For example, he is autistic and, according to the court, less responsible. Partly because of this, it would have been more difficult for him to abandon his ideas.

You can talk about suicide at the national helpline 113 Suicide Prevention. Telephone 0800-0113 or www.113.nl.