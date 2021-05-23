The ex-baseball player Alex Rodriguez was in the focus of various international media after the break with Jennifer Lopez. Now, in a new stage, he announces a new beauty business aimed at men.

In his latest Instagram post, the former player tells that he worked with the company Hims & Hers to create a concealer called Hims, which is designed to cover skin imperfections.

“I wanted to create a product that would solve a problem that I faced every day. I realized that while hopping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to hide blemishes or razor bumps, ”she wrote in her latest post.

Alex Rodriguez

Before his new announcement, several of his followers did not hesitate to comment. “Love it! Normalize that men wear something that makes me look sexier ”,“ Good for you. I am a makeup artist and the boyfriends always ask for help with imperfections or razor bumps and are ashamed to put women’s products on their faces, very smart ”, were some of them.

On the other hand, the 45-year-old ex-baseball player along with JLo made the cancellation of their engagement official a few weeks ago. They stayed two years as a couple and still have several businesses together. Finally, both agreed that they will maintain a friendly relationship.