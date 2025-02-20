Referent of elegance and ambassador of fashion and beauty luxury firms, the path of Alex Rivière in the fashion industry began a few years ago. Moved by His passion fashion and trendshe moved away from the family business to create his own 360 services company, under the name of Rivi Studio, A creative consulting focused on the production of content, design and digital marketing for fashion brands.

An influence power that has led her to treasure more than one million followers on Instagramwhere he often shares his inspiration, his looks and some of his passions. A strategic vision and passion for excellence that has led her to create her own personal seal with which she collaborates with a wide range of brands in the luxury sector.

In 2021, this Spanish of French ancestry created its own brand Alex Rivière Studio and launched a first collection composed of 5 bodies, establishing the pillars of his signature and settling in garments manufactured in Spain, with Sustainable fabrics and that advocate female quality and elegance, without neglecting comfort and versatility. In 2023, the brand evolved with a proposal to create “The perfect closet of the woman who wants to be far from the passing fashions”, as they count from the firm.

Exceptional woman tribute

Now, also the businesswoman and model, debuts in the next edition of MBFWMadrid with a collection that has baptized as ‘Tribute’. A line for next fall/ winter in which from Alex Rivere Studio They pay a “Sincere tribute to art and extraordinary women who have shaped our path”as explained from the brand. This collection is inspired by the timeless beauty and strength of female resilience and creativity, capturing the spirit of those women who have influenced the essence of the brand in innumerable ways.









The collection, which is presented in the first February 20, – first parades session in Ifema-, intertwines elements of classical elegance with a modern perspective, reflecting the balance between Tradition and avant -garde that defines the brand. “Each piece is designed to resonate with the legacy of inspiring women, pioneers, mentors and lasting sources of influence, whose stories have marked the world and continue to shape our present,” they say.

His acute attention to detail and his meticulous search for perfection have resulted in a new form of sustainable luxury where fashion and functionality merge. Garments that can remain in the closet for several generations and that are designed “thinking about the woman, the mother, the daughter.” At present, the brand of Alex manufactures on the Costa Brava (Spain), supporting local manufacturers with transmitted generation skills and continuous research of materials and production processes that save water, energy and emissions consumption.

Report an error



