Last year, Pecco Bagnaia celebrated his World Championship in Valencia after suffering more than expected against Fabio Quartararo and his Yamaha in low hours. Despite having the bike that everyone envy on the grid, he himself recognized that his unforced errors had jeopardized a title that should have been taken on the street. In this championship start, the champion’s doubts continue to loom, despite the fact that he had set out to be a more solid driver. A fall on the eighth lap of the Italian, when he dominated Àlex Rins with almost a two-second margin, delivered victory in the GP of the Americas to a Honda in low hours. Supported by the magnificent piloting of the Barcelonan, the other sheriff from the ranch in the absence of Marc Márquez, the Japanese brand celebrated its first victory in MotoGP after two and a half years.

The only previous winner on track this weekend in Texas signed his sixth premier class win, his first with the maker of the gold wing. It’s only his third race with the factory satellite team, and in Austin he had to underscore his value to the brand. “At Honda I feel wasted,” he said on Thursday, before unleashing his devastating pace on a very demanding track and where the pilot can still make the difference. The last Honda to win a race other than Márquez’s was Cal Crutchlow’s satellite in Argentina 2018, and that was more than five years ago.

In his seventh campaign in MotoGP, after being one of Suzuki’s bets for the future, where he grew in the previous six courses until the manufacturer’s disbandment and his landing at Honda, where he found shelter as best he could, Rins showed that the circuit of the Americas is doing great. He had won here in 2019, ending Márquez’s streak of six consecutive victories in the premier class and had previously triumphed in Moto2 and Moto3, where he had at the time achieved two runners-up finishes. The 27-year-old from Barcelona was overflowing with joy and emotion in the closed park. It was a necessary victory for Cecchinello’s LCR and an unexpected injection of confidence for a brand and a motorcycle that has not performed at the level of European bikes for a long time, the new dominators of the contest.

There was also a personal component for Rins, who considered yesterday the first victory that his two-year-old son Lucas can “understand”. “Now he is beginning to understand that daddy is a motorcycle,” he exulted. “I am very proud of the team, they deserve it,” he added. There was more than one shaved hair in the garage of the satellite, since Àlex is into daring bets and he risked his hair all weekend. The second position on the grid and also in the sprint race on Saturday already surprised more than one, but Sunday was something else.

Quartararo podium

On the podium, Quartararo was able to celebrate a third position that alleviates his urgency in the table despite the bad form of Yamaha, and Luca Marini, brother of Valentino Rossi, was able to celebrate his first podium with a second place in the premier class.

Rins was the only Honda that led this weekend. Joan Mir ended up on the ground knowing that the frame, complicated, hides a ray of hope. “I have always said that this bike has potential. In some circuit a pilot demonstrates it, like Marc Márquez in Portugal or Àlex Rins here”, commented the Mallorcan, a good friend of the winner and his former teammate in the ranks of Suzuki.

Bagnaia, with his inexplicable slip, left the lead that was lurking after dominating with an iron fist on Saturday, where he won the sprint after signing pole position for both tests. Last year, four zeros already questioned his reliability with the best machine, although the title dispelled doubts in winter. In the Argentine GP, the Italian already fell after having a tense scuffle with Àlex Márquez, another who unluckily crashed in the third corner, when Jorge Martín took it away. The Italian wondered at Termas de Río Honda if he was a better driver this year, but in Austin he made it clear that he has work ahead of him.