In the second degree of judgment, the sentence of Alex Pompa was overturned, and he has now been sentenced to 6 years and 2 months in prison

The second degree of judgment decided that Alex Pompa, the boy who killed his father Giuseppe in 2020 to defend his mother, will have to serve 6 years, 2 months and 20 days in prison. According to the judges, the boy did not act in self-defense. The anger of the accused's mother and lawyer.

The one linked to the death of Giuseppe Pompa was one of the most important events discussed of recent years in Italy.

It was April 30, 2020 and the man, a 52-year-old resident of Collegno, in the metropolitan city of Turin, had started yet another domestic dispute with his wife.

There crazy jealousy of man had ensured that within the domestic environment we lived in terrordue to his continuous violent attitudes towards his wife and his children, Alex and Loris.

Alex himself, probably at the peak of his endurance, ran into the kitchen that day and took a knife and vented all his uncontrollable anger against his father, killing him with 34 blows.

If Joseph's death on the one hand meant the end of the violence, it also brought about the beginning of one long and tortuous legal battle to demonstrate that Alex Pompa had acted in self-defense. And so it was innocent.

In the first instance of the trial, the judge completely acquitted the boy, who was 19 years old at the time.

However, the public prosecution requested a reopening of the trial and requested that all the evidence be re-examined. There the required sentence for the young man was 14 yearsfor the crime of voluntary homicide.

Yesterday, the Court of Appeal has overturned in part the first degree sentence, recognizing all the mitigating factors, but sentencing Alex Pompa to 6 years, 2 months and 20 days of imprisonment.

The disappointment of Alex Pompa's family

Great there disappointment for Alex Pompa's family and lawyer, who defined this sentence as incomprehensible and difficult to accept.

Women will continue to die and this is a defeat for everyone today. Without him we wouldn't be here, Alex acted in self-defense, and we will carry on until the end.

These are the statements of mom of the young man, after the sentence.

The lawyer Claudio Strata, although disappointed, is at least satisfied that his client will not have to spend 14 years in prison. Too long a period, explains the lawyer, which would have devastated the boy.