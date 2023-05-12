Alex Pompa speaks: “I had to kill my father”

Alex Pompa reveals that he was forced to kill his father by comparing his story to that of Jessica Malaj, the 16-year-old murdered in Torremaggiore by her father while trying to defend her mother from the man’s murderous fury.

The boy killed his father on 30 April 2020 with stab wounds in Collegno in the province of Turin. Alex Pompa was acquitted in the first instance, while in the appeal process for him the prosecutor asked for 14 years in prison because, according to the indictment, his defense was not self-defense.

While awaiting the sentence, Alex Pompa gave an interview to The print: “I’m suspended. If the acquittal sentence is overturned, it is a defeat for everyone. I did what I did only in defense. If I hadn’t, I wouldn’t be here, and my mum would have died.”

The young man then reconstructs his story once again, recalling that his father was “an obsessive, morbid, violent man. And the news stories tell a ruthless truth: men like this sooner or later kill”.

According to Alex, the story of Torremaggiore “is the same as mine and many others. It was assumed that it would end like this: if you live with a violent, jealous, morbid person who controls your life, you are heading towards death.

“Dad controlled everything. The few times my fiancée came to eat with us, we only got a take-away pizza, nothing else, we never cooked anything at home” added the boy.

Alex then tells an anecdote related to his brother: “Once he said no to football, he beat him badly and then punched the ball with a knife”.

Furthermore, in the family they never watched news programs because “we were afraid that there would be talk of feminicides or massacres in the family and that he would emulate them. If he knew about a woman being killed he would say if that bitch deserved it”.