03/05/2025



Updated at 1:41 p.m.





The Brazilian Alex Pereira has become one of the largest stars of the UFC based on knockouts. The current champion of the semi -marked weight of the largest mixed martial arts league (MMA) will put his belt at play, For the fourth time in 329 daysa record within the promoter. Poatan (Stone Hand), as you nickname, is leaving a mark on sport, because it is already one of the few fighters who has managed to conquer two belts in the UFC.

In front of Magomed Ankalaev, one of the most dangerous title for his fighting style: he has a good level of hitting, a great ability to tear down his opponents and an excellent expertise to control them on the ground. Therefore, the path to the Russian seems clear, maintaining the fight in the long distance until he can enter to fight melee, something that does not worry Pereira.

«I hope you are ready to fight 25 minutes, let’s see if you can endure. If you can’t grab me for 25 minutes, you will have to stand up. And we all know how this will go, ”said the Brazilian in an interview with the ‘New York Post’. Thus, Pereira assures that the challenger to the title will not be able to follow the rhythm during the five assaults to which the stellar combat of the UFC 313 is agreed, which is celebrated in the Las Vegas T-Mobile.

Undoubtedly, it is one of the most anticipated lawsuits in the first quarter of 2025, with a Pereira who wants to finish ‘the division with a victory over the Russian, a kind of eternal contestant who already fought for the title of semi -sheds in 2022. In the event that the Brazilian manages to maintain his scepter, in the horizon to conquer three belts in three different divisions, in this case in the heavy one.