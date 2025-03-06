Sport has a quality that makes it special. It is able to transform people’s lives. This is something that is used to seeing in contact sports, especially in mixed martial arts (MMA). One of the clearest examples is the current champion of the semi -stated weight (205 pounds) of the UFC, Alex Pereira. With very few fights in the discipline and having started a career late, his mentality, effort and sacrifice have made him become one of the Greater Sports Starsas well as one of the most beloved by fans. Now, the Brazilian will seek to obtain a new victory in the division, which would be his fourth defense, against Magomed Ankalaev.

How was it to be expected, the beginnings of Poatan (Pereira nickname) have not been Nothing easy. This grew in a Sao Paulo favela (Brazil), where at age 12 he decided to leave the studies and work in a tire workshop. There, the companies were not the best, so he started drinking with only 13 yearsgenerating an addiction. With 16 I already drank a liter Diario de Cachaça (Brazilian rum). «I was an alcoholica full -fledged alcoholic, ”revealed the Brazilian in an interview with Werdum Fabricio. However, he found redemption in Kickboxing, where he took refuge and managed to overcome his alcoholism. Even with everything, this was not an easy battle. Even having managed to be champion of Brazil, he kept drinking.

Little by little he managed to get out completely, reaching the greatest promoter of the sport, Glory. Here he reaped great triumphs, being World Champion In 2017. But what was most important in the future was the rivalry that began with Israel Adesanya, which he won twice in Kickboxing. Motivated by the triumphs of the Nigerian in the MMA, he decided to start trying his luck in such a discipline. Despite being submitted in his first lawsuit, he accumulated three consecutive victories, which added to his halo having defeated Adesanya UFC will signed it.

Three other triumphs, with two knockouts, were enough for Poat to receive the chance for the throne of the average weight (185 pounds). Pereira came at a time when the Nigerian seemed invincible. He had won all the contestants, but the Brazilian was his Achilles heel. Thus, arriving at Combat Alex Pereira knocked out in the last assault on Adesanya, putting his personal score in 3-0 and having won the belt with only Four Duels in the UFC. Pereira had arrived to stay and his way as a star began to write. Unfortunately, in the revenge, the Brazilian would fall defeated, which made him change category.









Alex Pereira before his fight against Israel Adesanya



UFC





In a more natural weight for him, Alex Pereira forged, based on knockouts, his name in the history of the discipline. First he made an adjusted decision against the former champion Jan Błachowicz, a feat that would give him the pass to face Jiri Prochazka through the belt. The Czech would be another victim of Left hook Poatan, being finished in the second assault. Thus, Pereira became the double champion who less fighting has needed To do so in the UFC (7). But this was not going for what he would get in 2024, a period in which he was appointed fighter of the year.

The season began by knocking Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 in April. In just two months, in June, he would do the same with Jiri ProChazka. Not happy with that, in October he ended his year in style with another completion of Khalil Rountree Jr. This Saturday, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Alex Pereira will try to break another record: get four belt defenses in less than a year. Jon Jones holds this achievement, in doing so in 364 days. To win against Ankalaev, the Brazilian would have achieved it in 329. There is no doubt that the Russian will be the hardest opponent to face Poat Winner against anyone.