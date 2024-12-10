This Tuesday, at 8 hours, 23 minutes and 48 seconds (peninsular time), the Maxicat Victoria of oceanic navigator Álex Pella crossed the finish line of the Discovery Route in San Salvador, one of the islands of the Bahamas archipelago. , after investing 8 days, 11, hours, 7 minutes and 3 seconds since the start of the second stage in La Gomera. The first section of this route, Huelva-La Gomera, was completed in 1 day, 18 hours, 24 minutes and 38 seconds. This way, They have managed to break the record of the Discovery Route by completing it in 9 days, 17 hours, 41 minutes and 41 seconds. The difference with Mapfre, which currently held this record, was 1 day, 13 hours, 18 minutes and 59 seconds.

«We have come here very quickly, with very good trade wind, since we left La Gomera. The experience has been very good, the boat has worked wonderfully and so has the crew. It has allowed us to film and get to know each other more. It has been an important challenge, since We had a lot of demands for Mapfre and it has been very exciting to get it«, commented Álex Pella upon arrival. The Maxicat Victoria crew is made up of Lalou Roucayrol, Alejandro Cantero, Alberto Muñoz, Pablo Santurde, Pilar Casares and Manuel Maqueda.

The Route of Discovery is the original route of the first crossing of the Atlanticmade by Christopher Columbus on the first of his four voyages. Thus began one of the greatest milestones in the world: the discovery of a new continent. And, today, it is also the classic route for sailors who cross from Europe to America.

Around the world to the West

Throughout 2024, the Desafío Victoria project has been preparing its main challenge, traveling around the world to the West. The team has managed to break the three proposed records: the return to Menorca, the return to Spain and the Route of Discovery.









«With all these tests we have learned a lot, both from the boat and the crew, and Now we are ready for the next challenge, the Elcano Oceanic Trophy, which is the record for traveling around the world to the West.. A challenge of greater difficulty, a 100-day route, with which we want to send the message that things can be done differently, a trip around the world to go around the world.”