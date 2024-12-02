Today, Monday, December 2, the ocean sailor’s maxi catamaran Victoria Alex Pella has left from the Canary island of La Gomera, at 9 hours, 23 minutes and 48 seconds (peninsular time), to try to beat the rrecord of the Route of Discovery. This second stage, whose goal is in San Salvador, one of the islands of the Bahamas archipelago, must be completed in less than 9 days, 12 hours, 18 minutes and 10 seconds, which is the time set by the Mapfre team, in February 2013.

«We have a great reference, but we have a chance to beat that record. Furthermore, in this phase of the Desafío Victoria project it is good for us to have this sporting requirement. Now, with the estimate we have, we would go below those nine days«, said Álex Pella. In addition to Pella, the Victoria crew is made up of Lalou Roucayrol, Alejandro Cantero, Alberto Muñoz, Pablo Santurde, Pilar Casares and Manuel Maqueda.

On November 11, In the first stage of the Discovery Route, Victoria achieved a difference with Mapfre of 45 minutes and 52 seconds. «We have been moored at the Real Club Náutico de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria waiting for a good weather window. In these records it is very important to be patient. We have a very demanding timetable and the start window is very influential. They are not very long routes and you have to leave with everything in your favor. It seems that in the next few days we have very good conditions for racing,” added the oceanic sailor.

Alejandro Cantero, preparing the major.



Delphine Trentacosta





The Route of Discovery is the original route of the first crossing of the Atlanticmade by Christopher Columbus. It was the first of the four voyages that Columbus made. The expedition left Palos de la Frontera, in Huelva, on August 3, 1492, composed of three ships, Santa María, Pinta and la Niña, and sighted the mainland, on the island of San Salvador, on October 12, 1492. Thus began one of the greatest milestones in the world: the discovery of a new continent. And, today, it is also the classic route for those who venture across Europe to America. «This time of year is when the trade wind is more established to cross and we are going to encounter a lot of trafficsince there are more and more pleasure boats and merchant ships. “It is a very busy stretch at this time of year for sailing boats,” Pella pointed out.









The Victoria has a real-time tracking system throughout the journey and at each moment comparative information will be offered on distance traveled and time spent with the current record holder, Mapfre.