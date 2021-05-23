Álex Palou will start from sixth position, second row, at the Indianapolis 500 next Sunday. The Barcelona rider was the third driver to complete the four laps in the Fast Nine after his seventh on Saturday (231,145 Miles / Hour), a day in which he suffered an accident at Turn 2. The Chip Ganassi team had to work all night to rebuilding the Spanish car, who appreciated the effort: “A great job from the team throughout the night, the car is perfect.”

In his second Fast Nine appearance, in 2020 he was seventh (229,676), he completed four solid laps, showing speed from the warm-up lap. He significantly improved his two predecessors, Marcus Ericcson (230,318) and Ryan Hunter-Reay (230,499), enough to defend his seventh place on Saturday with an average of 230,616. Advancing places was no longer in their hands, it depended on the other six drivers yet to leave.

Helio Castroneves could not improve the mark of the Barcelona (230,355), but the Chevrolet of Rinus VeeKay (231,511) and Ed Carpenter (231,504) and the Honda of Tony Kanaan (231,032), Colton Herta (231,655) and SCott Dixon, Palou’s teammate on Chip Ganassi and Fast Nine poleman with an unbeatable 231,685 to start for the fourth time in his career from first place.

Repechage



In the Last row Five Chevrolet was gambled in search of the last three places for the Indianapolis 500. Sage Karam, Will Power and Simona de Silvestro they were the riders who will race next Sunday from the repechage.

Sage Karam started first, averaging 229,156 miles per hour, improving his time on Saturday, followed by Will Power, one of the greats in the field with his win at Indianapolis in 2018 and his championship in 2014. The Australian from Penske He continued without speed in the repechage and also brushed the wall on the last lap of his attempt to get a 228.876, which was worth it. Later it was the turn of Simona de Silvestro who was the pilot who completed the most attempts on Saturday and her best mark on Sunday was 228,353. Charlie Kimball, fourth in the starting order, had no rhythm and his 227,811 made it too difficult for him to qualify. Rookie RC Enerson closed the first round, with a meager 227,298. With the first lap completed, the outlook was clear for Karam, Power, despite their grit, and De Silvestro.

Surprisingly little more action was on the track. Enerson attempted a second round, just like Charlie kimball, eliminated until then, rushing to the end in search of better track conditions. They did not improve and they were eliminated from the Indianapolis 500.