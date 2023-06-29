He Mexican film, theater and television actor Alex Olivais part of the cast of the series “surrogate mother”an Argos production for Netflix, in which he shares credits with Shaní Lozano, Luis Ernesto Franco, Leticia Calderón and several others. She narrates the story of Yeni, a woman of modest origin, who is forced to act as surrogate mother to save his father; during the story she becomes involved with a powerful family willing to protect his own reputation at all costs. Over the years, she will find out that the family hides a great secret and that everything she experienced during the pregnancy was not true.

“It is very exciting to be in this project, I feel that it is an issue that happens in our country, ‘Rental mother’ is not based on a real event, but I do believe that it is inspired by many real events that indigenous women have experienced within of our country”, highlighted Alex Olive in a pleasant talk for Debate.

For the young actor, that “The Streaming Giant” has decided to take this story, has ventured to make it and launch it globally within his platform, “for me it is incredible”, because he they are giving light and voice to these women that if they want to get a family member out of any adversity, “they allow themselves, in some way, to be exploited by this type of family, to rent their womb and be able to acquire resources to help their loved ones, but these are just events that I think a lot of people have no idea what is happening in our country and I hope this series helps to make it visible, to give them a voice for good, hopefully we can help, do our bit for this cause and start the debate”.

Alex Oliva plays “Elvin” in “Rental Mother”a person separated from his blood family due to certain circumstances in the past, however, as the series develops, he creates his own family, “a family that he chooses, finds these people and creates a family for which He gives his life, he is a very selfless person, he always puts the people he loves first, ready to help, willing to do what he has to do to protect his loved ones”.

“Elvin” goes very hand in hand throughout the story with Yeni (character of the protagonist Shaní Lozano, originally from Xalapa, state of Veracruz, Mexico), as well as with Francisco (manuel Balbi’s character). Along with other people, They form a team so that the woman who rents her womb has justice for everything the Huizar family did“aside from the story, that’s what ended up hooking me,” the actor said.

Alejandro Oliva She doesn’t come from a family of artists, so at first her parents thought it was a bit strange that she wanted to study acting. Art began to influence his life before the social events such as catwalks and carnivals that his mother carried out., “because she filled that part of her life with art and entertained people.” Watching various movies and series growing up, she realized the power they had over him and how they influenced her decisions and personality.

“I realized this power that storytellers have, I began to get more hooked, I said: ‘I want to generate what this actor generated in me, I want to generate it for someone, if he generates it for someone, I will be happy, So, like, this idea of ​​being able to enter people’s hearts, people’s minds and be able to influence in some positive way, was what ended up convincing me to get into acting.”

Alex Oliva prepares his return to Broadway. Photo: courtesy

He studied acting at the CasAzul school and got a Master of Arts in Classical Acting for Professional Theaterby the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA). Little by little he has been forging his own path in this artistic world that he is so passionate about.

Previously, he played “Chamuco” in the second and third season “Señora Acero” on Telemundo, as well as “Pedro” in “Donde hay fuego”, a Netflix series. It will be released soon the movie “The Green Door”, in which he gives life to “Martín”. This is Guillermo Vejar’s first feature and starring Sofía Espinoza, “it’s a very beautiful film that talks about loss, but also about family love.” It will be released in theaters and then on a streaming platform.

Last year, had the character of Duke Orsino in “Twelfth Night”a William Shakespeare’s play on Broadwayin New York, United States.

“It went very well for us, I made good relations, they want me to come back again to do another season in September and October, now to do another play, that’s what I’m trying to do, to continue in my country, because I love my country, I love living in Mexico City, here are my family, my friends, I am looking for a way to stay here, that is, to continue calling Mexico City my home, but also to be able to come and go to these other places, to be able to do these other types of projects that are not so common here in Mexico”.

On the other hand, for Alex Oliva everything has been worth it when people approach him and tell him that thanks to his performance, they forgot about their problem or grief, and were happy for a few moments. “That is what fills me the most, that they tell me that I influenced them in a positive way, that I achieved a change in them, even if it was for three hours, that they were having a terrible time in their day, and that I achieved with my work, with passion, that they forget about it, even for a moment, that’s why I do this”.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp