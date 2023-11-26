These are the words of Francesco Totti’s friend: “I’ll reveal to you why it didn’t go to Verissimo”

In these days Ilary Blasi he is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters on the pages of the main crime newspapers. The release of the documentary on Netflix Unique is one of the topics most covered by gossip newspapers and over the last few hours Alex Nuccetelli, a great friend of Francesco Totti, has let himself go with some revelations about the presenter of theIsland of the Famous which certainly have not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what his words were.

In these days Alex Nuccetelli gave an interview to ‘Tag24’. Here Francesco Totti’s friend commented on the release of the documentary on Netflix Uniqueas well as revealing some previously unpublished background information on Ilary Blasi that is making the rounds on the web.

These were his words on the documentary released on Netflix:

I’m honest about the documentary, I didn’t watch it all carefully because I didn’t recognize my truth at the beginning and I had lost the desire to continue, I hope that these signs of peace that he launched in the last interview can be picked up among them because it would be important.

But it didn’t end here. Alex Nuccetelli later revealed that Ilary Blasi would have asked him for compensation 80 thousand euros:

Then what should I tell you, I can only say a little because I was asked for €80,000 in damages by Ilary Blasi, a person I loved anyway.

Besides that, Alex Nuccetelli also revealed the reason why Ilary Blasi he would not have talked about the separation from Francesco Totti in the living room of very true: