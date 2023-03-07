Alex Murdaugh, an influential and powerful lawyer from South Carolina, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife and son in the United States.

His trial captured the attention of the public and the press, not only for these crimes but also for the sordid details of his personal and professional life.

The name Murdaugh was well known in South Carolina long before the murders. Alex Murdaugh was a member of a dynasty that had held great legal influence in the region since the 1920s..

His success and wealth made him a powerful and prestigious figure, to the point that many believe Murdaugh thought his privileged position would exempt him from accountability.

Throughout the trial, the lawyer denied killing his wife and son, but the process brought to light his dark side, including theft, fraud, embezzlement and addiction to painkillers.

According to testimony heard during the trial, Murdaugh’s success was not necessarily due to his work ethic. “She did it through the art of talking shit, basically,” testified Jeanne Seckinger of Murdoch’s law firm.

The defendant admitted to stealing about $3.7 million from his office in 2019 and faces 99 other charges for other financial crimes totaling $8.8 million.

All of the evidence presented by prosecutors in court was circumstantial. There were no witnesses to the murders. Neither incriminating DNA nor the weapon was found.

Yet they managed to convince the jury that Murdaugh committed the murders to divert attention from his financial crimes.

Manipulation and deception

Murdaugh’s success stemmed “not from his work ethic,” Seckinger said, “but from his ability to build relationships, manipulate people into agreeing to deals, and to win over clients.”

Those kinds of skills made him wealthy, earning millions of dollars that fueled his family’s lavish lifestyle, which included a boat, a beach house, and a sprawling 1,700-acre hunting estate called the Moselle, staffed by home to care for her.

But behind that success, apparently regarded as a birthright by Murdaugh, lurked dark secrets.

From the witness stand, Murdaugh tearfully admitted to stealing millions of dollars in lawsuit payments intended for his clients. In 2019 alone he stole $3.7 million.

“I stole money that wasn’t my money. I cheated on people I shouldn’t have cheated on,” he admitted, adding that he was desperate as his opioid addiction had drained his bank accounts.

State prosecutors alleged that Murdaugh indiscriminately robbed colleagues and clients, young and old, disabled and sick.

Trust abuse

According to Seckinger, she had noticed red flags for years, small irregularities in Murdaugh’s files. But the company was a “sisterhood,” she said. “They trusted him.”

The attorney abused that trust and prestige in an infamous case involving the death of the Murdaughs’ housekeeper. After working 24 years for them, Gloria Satterfield died after slipping on the steps in front of the family home.

Murdaugh convinced Gloria’s children to file a wrongful death lawsuit against him, since his homeowner’s insurance would pay compensation. He even suggested a lawyer that he could help them sue, who happened to be a friend of his.

Two of the insurance policies paid out a total of $4.3 million, but the Satterfields didn’t receive a penny. They didn’t even know the case had been solved. After paying legal fees, Alex Murdaugh stole the rest.

“I feel like if someone had paid more attention, they would have picked up on this,” said Eric Bland, the attorney who represented the Satterfields against Murdaugh. “But those guys revered the Murdaughs, they trusted them.”

witness duress

A year after the death of Gloria Satterfield, there was another deadly accident that affected the Murdaugh family. But this time, the tragedy presented a problem that Alex Murdaugh couldn’t contain.

Late at night on February 24, 2019, Murdaugh’s youngest son, Paul, was aboard the family boat when it crashed head-on into a bridge, throwing three of the six accompanying passengers into the freezing water. Two were rescued, but Mallory Beach, a 19-year-old girl, went missing and her lifeless body was recovered days later several miles away.

There was no clarity on who was at the helm at the moment of impact, but the testimonies agreed that it was Paul. A blood test revealed that his blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

As the survivors were taken to the hospital, Alex Mudgaugh burst into the scene.. One nurse noted that she appeared to be trying to “orchestrate something” to prevent her son from being held responsible for what happened.

Connor Cook, one of the youths on the boat, testified that Murdaugh warned him to “keep your mouth shut.” He was afraid of the Murdaughs, he said, “because of who they are.”

On the stand at trial, Murdaugh called claims that he had “coerced witnesses” or influenced any part of the crash investigation “totally false.”

“The Lit Fuse”

Still, to the community the boat accident was seen “as a test of the system,” said Mandy Mattney, a reporter who has led coverage of the Murdaughs since 2019. “Everyone in Hampton really believed that Paul would not be charged.” .

Months later, however, Paul was charged with three counts, including boating under the influence resulting in death. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, but died before being tried.

In hindsight, the accident may have been the moment Alex Murdaugh’s life began to unravel.

The family of the deceased, Mallory Beach, hired attorney Mark Tinsley to represent them in a wrongful death lawsuit against Murdaugh that could result in millions in compensation.

Murdaugh claimed that he was broke. But Tinsley didn’t buy it and filed a motion to compel Murdaugh to disclose his finances. A hearing ensued that revealed years of corporate fraud.

Other lawsuit payments were uncovered that ended up in the attorney’s pocket instead of his client’s.

“The fuse was on,” Tinsley said.

Nothing could turn it off. Not even the violent death of Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son.

Murdaugh’s decision to testify at his trial, something considered unusual and risky for a defendant, was perhaps a sign of his confidence in himself and his ability to influence others, as he had done for years.

He acknowledged that he had lied to investigators several times, citing a long-standing addiction to painkillers that made him “paranoid.” And that for years he defrauded clients and people he “loved and esteemed” in order to finance his addiction.

But he assured that none of it meant that he was guilty of the deaths of his wife and son. “I would never intentionally do anything to hurt any of them,” she stated.

The jury that found him guilty of murder this Friday did not believe him.

