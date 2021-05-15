Álex Muñoz is the main novelty of the call-up of 22 players that Luis Miguel Ramis has announced for tomorrow’s match against Sabadell. In addition, it also recovers Valentín Vada, absent against Almería due to the fear clause, but loses Alberto, expelled last Friday before the Andalusians.

The Alicante player returns to the list after a month off by a fibrillar tear in the vastus medialis of the quadriceps of the left thigh. His last participation had been in the victory against Sporting de Gijón. Throughout the week he exercised with his teammates presenting good feelings. Yes indeed, the left-handed side is warned as he accumulates four yellows.

Those that are discarded are Bruno wilson (overload in the right quadriceps), Ramon Folch (fibrillar tear of right soleus), Alex Bermejo (myofascial lesion, grade II, in the left adductor), Gio zarfino (edema of the soft tissues of the right ankle, with intraosseous edema and without ligament involvement), Carlos Ruiz placeholder image (myofascial injury of the right biceps femoris), Borja Lasso (final phase of recovery from a distal fracture of the left fibula) and Alberto (sanctioned).

As it is, the list is made up of goalkeepers Dani Hernández, Serantes and Víctor; defenders Kakabadze, Moore, Sipcic, Pomares and Álex Muñoz; midfielders Suso, Nono, Valentín Vada, Aitor Sanz, Javi Alonso, Jacobo, Sergio González, Félix Alonso, Sahahoua; and the attackers Fran Sol, Manu Apeh, Joselu, Valera and Jorge Padilla.

Dani Hernández, Suso Santana and Aitor Sanz are the only traveling footballers who survive Tenerife’s last visit to Sabadell, in May 2015 which ended in victory. Moreover, Suso was the author of two of the goals of that 1-3 final that allowed Agné’s team to take a giant step to stay.