A more than curious circumstance revealed by Fran Fernández when he related the reasons why Álex Muñoz was out for the game against Sporting and Carlos Pomares played, but without being one hundred percent: both left sides felt muscle discomfort while filming a video for LaLiga in the week before the game.

“They are the typical things that happen when you are in a bad dynamic“, the coach lamented. As a precaution, since in the week there were three games in a row, the Alicante man could not dress short, while the former Alcorcón did play, although he did so without being fully recovered. Of course, he completed the 90 minutes.

The question is now open to know how they are both to play this Wednesday against Ponferradina. If there has been no relapse, Pomares could repeat, while Muñoz would be recovered by Sunday, on the occasion of Espanyol’s visit to Rodríguez López.

Álex Muñoz had started in the five games played so far, while Pomares had started in four, but playing in a more advanced position. It was at El Molinón-Quini where he participated for the first time in his natural position: left-handed side.

Despite the setback in that sector of the team, Tenerife had one of the best matches of this start and tied at the home of the category’s co-leader. Of course, the next time someone has to record an institutional video for LaLiga, they will do so by warming up their muscles better. to avoid scares like those that Muñoz and Pomares have experienced.