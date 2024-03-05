USA thrashed 3-0 Colombia in Los Angeles (California) in the quarterfinals of the first gold Cup of women's soccer, in which Mexico also won a ticket with a 3-2 victory against Paraguay.

On Wednesday, Mexico will clash against Brazil and the United States against Canadathe current Olympic champion, in the semifinals of this new Concacaf tournament that will be held in San Diego, California).

The host United States vindicated itself with a solid performance against Colombia after the shocking defeat against Mexico at the close of the group stage.

Hard grip

For its part, the coffee team offered its worst version in the tournament, which it attended as a guest with the aim of preparing for the Paris Olympic Games.

The young forward of the Real Madrid Linda Caicedo, one of the best soccer players in the world, barely had the chance to make a difference in a duel that the locals put back on track with a penalty goal converted by Lindsey Horan in the 13th minute.

This early goal unleashed nerves in the South American defense, which conceded numerous facilities until the United States extended the lead in the 22nd minute, with a header assist from the veteran Alex Morgan for the cross finish of Jenna Nightswonger.

Alex Morgan, flagship of women's football. Photo: Archive / TIME

Precisely, Morgan had an exchange of words with the Colombian Catalina Usme, which went viral on social networks.

“I don't even know what was said or what he did. I don't even know how I got a yellow card. But I think that helped cheer my team up a little bit, which was the important point,” Morgan said of the matchup.

And she added: “Colombia is a very aggressive team, very physical. They are always trying to stop the game, commit fouls, and we were ready to play. We accepted the challenge. Obviously, after the loss against Mexico, we were ready for the battle , so I think you guys saw a pretty good win from this team.”

