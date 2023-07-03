There is less than a month left before the big event of the year in women’s football begins: the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand that will be held between July 20 and August 20. During the month that the World Cup lasted, we will see the great stars of this sport shining and displaying their talent on the pitch.
One of the great figures to follow during the championship is, without a doubt, Alex Morgan. The American forward is one of the best players in the American national team, she has won a large number of titles, both individually and collectively.
When did Alex Morgan debut with the United States national team?
Due to an ACL injury, Alex Morgan was not called up to the US Under-20 team until 2008. It wasn’t until 2010 that she made her senior US team debut in a game against Mexico.
With the United States national team, he has managed to win two Olympic Games and two World Cups, among other things.
Statistics of Alex Morgan with the United States national team
Since that March 2010 where he made his debut with the United States national team against Mexico, Alex Morgan has played more than 200 games with the North American team where he has managed to score more than 100 times.
Statistics of Alex Morgan in his different clubs
After passing through West Coast FC, California Storm, Pali Blues, Western New York Flash and Seattle Sounders Women, Alex Morgan arrived at Portland Thorms where he accumulated three seasons. Subsequently he has played for European clubs
|
Equipment
|
goals
|
Portland Thorns FC
|
fifteen
|
Orlando Pride
|
23
|
Lyon Olympics
|
12
|
tottenham hotspur
|
2
|
San Diego Wave
|
23
How many titles has Alex Morgan won in his career?
Alex Morgan has a great track record. At the club level, he has managed to win titles both in the United States and in Europe, highlighting the Champions League that he managed to win with Olympique de Lyon
In addition, she has also won individual distinctions such as the Ballon d’Or in the CONCACAF Women’s Championship or the Golden Boot.
|
Competition
|
Number of titles
|
Equipment
|
Year
|
Women’s Professional Soccer
|
1
|
Western New York Flash
|
2011
|
National Women’s Soccer League
|
1
|
Portland Thorns FC
|
2013
|
Division 1 Women
|
1
|
Lyon Olympics
|
2017
|
French Cup
|
1
|
Lyon Olympics
|
2017
|
Champions League
|
1
|
Lyon Olympics
|
2017
|
Competition
|
Number of titles
|
Equipment
|
Year
|
Women’s World Cup
|
2
|
USA
|
2015. 2019
|
Olympic Games
|
1
|
USA
|
2012
|
CONCACAF Women’s Championship
|
3
|
USA
|
2014, 2018, 2022
|
U-20 Women’s World Cup
|
1
|
United States under-20
|
2008
