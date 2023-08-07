The current two-time world champions: USAwere eliminated from the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after losing in a penalty shootout by a score of 5-4, against the Swedish team, who are in third place in the FIFA ranking.
The game was a constant back and forth in which the defensive wall of the Swedes, added to the great performance of their goalkeeper and a certain dose of fortune, caused the game to go until extra time, and then, until eleven steps. Instance in which the North Americans ended up being eliminated.
Today’s match was also the last in the World Cup for Megan Rapinoe: Iconic player from the United States who has defended the American cause in four different World Cups, and who has used her hierarchy on the field to send different messages off it.
Another of the footballers who have managed to become an example on and off the pitch, is Alex Morgan, who was seen crying uncontrollably after the elimination of the Stars and Stripes team was finalized.
The San Diego Wave player has always fought for gender equality within a very polarizing industry such as soccer. Her brilliant performances on the ball isn’t the only thing Alex Morgan can boast about. She is also a mother and generates a very positive social impact in times when the simplest seems to be divided.
Her fight for female empowerment has paid off within the industry in which she operates, reaching unprecedented agreements with US Soccer in addition to having various foundations that PRO the rights of girls.
In football you can lose and you can win. That is very well known. But when defeat falls to the detriment of those who neatly defend the profession, the ball suffers indelible stains.
#Alex #Morgan #cries #inconsolably #elimination #United #States #World #Cup
Leave a Reply