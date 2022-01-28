Alex Moreno dreams with be in the next World Cup in Qatarr with the National Team and his brilliant performance this season is his best ally. The Catalan is signing his best campaign since he arrived in Heliopolis and has become one of the most decisive sides of the league championship. Their numbers reflect three goals and three assists with Betis, while it is a constant attack weapon due to its virtues when it comes to attacking the opposite field. His nod to Luis Enrique is clear: he wants an opportunity to also find that brilliance with the Spanish National Team, one of his dreams for several years.

The player has already affected several occasions at desire to be called for him national team to have minutes. His version of the game grew from the arrival of Manuel Pellegrini to the Verdiblanco bench, especially in the search for improvement at a defensive level. It was the weakest point of the left-back and corrected some of its shortcomings under the orders of the Chilean coach, insistent on every aspect of his game until he finds points of growth. I know settled as the title piece of that left wing in Heliopolis despite the fact that last summer several teams in the Turkish league were interested in taking over their services.

The Pellegrini’s work is decisive in this case. His qualitative leap is a reality and it was also reflected last year with the Brazilian Emerson, who finally left for Barcelona before joining Tottenham. the progression of Alex Moreno also lived a change when the presence of Juan Miranda he multiplied the demands to become a starter in the Betis team. The youth squad also intensified his training and put Pellegrini in trouble when deciding which trick to place on the grass in that left lane. Now him Catalan has advantage after signing a first part of the league championship of great brilliance.