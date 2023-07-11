Alex Montiel, Golden Scorpion, is one of the most successful youtubers currently on social networks, because with his interviews with celebrities he has managed to attract attention and be “on everyone’s lips”.

Besides, golden scorpion He has also interviewed prominent politicians, including Claudia Sheinbaum, and with fun interviews that go viral on social media.

On Facebook, Alex Montiel Post a picture of yourself how he looked in 2004 and it causes the surprise of his followers above all, since they make him see that he does not look much like how he looks today.

In said image, Alex Montiel He appears interviewing José Alfredo Páramo, director at that time of the university where he studied, he comments at the bottom of the photo he shows on Facebook.

“My hair fell out and it went to my beard…”, writes Alex Montiel also and said photograph draws attention because the abundant hair it had in that year is notorious.

To Alex Montiel, creator of golden scorpioncurrently 42 years old, these comments are written by his followers after looking at said publication:

“The same thing happened to you as the director”, “Always with your head held high”, “A lot of stuffed animals in the case, little rug in the forelock”, “Head on your knees”, “And how does that benefit Pedrito Sola ?”, “You already invited the tickets to the movies”.

This is how Alex Montiel looks today. Instagram photo

Where is Alex Montiel from?

Alex Montiel He is originally from CDMX and before venturing into YouTube he worked in the production of programs such as ‘Planeta Tres’, from Televisa and ‘Famosos en Jaque’, from TV Azteca.

Alex is the brother of the youtuber Werevertomorro and has also done dubbing, as he lent his voice during 2020 to a character from the animated film ‘Scooby!’, according to information in his biography.

Alex Montiel He presents himself on Instagram as a journalist, actor, producer, masked man, dreamer and family man, and on this social network he has two million followers.

