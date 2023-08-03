At the World Cup, more and more strong, young athletes are challenging older and more experienced climbers like Alexander Megos. This makes qualifying for the Olympics even more difficult. But there is a glimmer of hope.

VThese world championships could hardly have started any better for Alexander Megos. For the first time in his career, the 29-year-old German top climber made it into a World Cup semi-final in bouldering on Tuesday – one of three disciplines in sport climbing, in which short, extremely difficult routes at jump heights have to be mastered, with a lot of maximum strength and speed , body awareness, acrobatics, creativity. And sometimes with everything. In addition to Megos, his teammates Yannick Flohé and Max Kleesattel will also be fighting for a place in the final on Friday morning in the bouldering semifinals on the same evening. Flohé in particular was convincing in the qualification, he was one of the few starters to manage all five required boulders.

The World Championships in Bern (Switzerland) are the highlight of the 2023 climbing season – and at the same time a stepping stone to an even more attractive goal: the 2024 Olympics in Paris. It will be the climbers’ second appearance at the Olympics, following the 2021 debut in Tokyo. It’s not a pure love story that connects the climbers to the Olympics so far, not least because of the unfortunate competition format the officials came up with for Tokyo: a combination of speed (climbing a standard route for a time), lead (lead climbing with a rope) and bouldering . It was a compromise to suit all interests, a brainchild, no climber in the world had trained all three disciplines at a high level before.