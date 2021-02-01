The departures chapter at FC Cartagena is practically closed, waiting to finalize the departure of Kleandro. In the last hours, the entity led by Francisco Belmonte announced three: Álex Martín, Bulka and Harper. None of these footballers has had the expected performance since the sports commission and they leave the port city through the back door. Its gap must be covered by two incorporations.

Álex Martín goes to Cádiz CF, which pays a small transfer for it. The center-back, who played a prominent role at the end of last year and was the undisputed starter at the start of the current one, will play the remainder of the campaign in the yellow subsidiary of Segunda B. He was acquired in the summer from CD Leganés as a value future but did not adapt to the silver category, although he played 14 games and scored a goal. The bad defensive dynamics took its toll on him and in the last section he fell from the starting eleven.

Bulka and Harper have been two of the great disappointments, of the many that have been in the return to Second Division. They came to take a quality leap and none did. The Pole, on loan from the French PSG, was a substitute for Marc Martínez except in three games in which Borja Jiménez gave him the alternative. In them he received five goals and in the clash in which the coach was gambling his position, against Málaga CF, Jiménez shot Marc Martínez. As for Harper, on loan from Getafe CF, he arrived in the process of recovering from his injury and was never an alternative to Rubén Castro. He has played six games for a total of 88 minutes.

Two additions

This Monday the last two pieces must join Luis Carrión’s team. They are looking for a midfielder and a striker who increase competition, especially in attack where Rubén Castro has no replacement of guarantees. The canary, who has scored a goal in the last eleven days, is indisputable since neither Harper nor Simón Moreno overshadowed him in the first round.