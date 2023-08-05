Finally Alex Marquez

It’s not easy being the brother of a phenomenon like Marc Marquez and it hasn’t been easy for Alex debut in MotoGP with Honda, in the most complex period of the Japanese bike in its long history in the world championship. After a rather unfortunate start to the championship, with the race in Argentina – pole position and third place in the Sunday GP – as the peak of the season, Alex Marquez managed to put on track in the Sprint at Silverstone a masterful race, finishing in front of everyone for the first time in his career in the premier class.

The 27-year-old rider from Cervera, who started from the third box of the grid despite a crash in the final stages of Q2, jumped into the lead already at the end of the second lap and from that moment on he kept Marco Bezzecchi at a distance of about a second for the entire duration of the Sprint. Only on the final lap did the Spaniard feel the pressure of his Italian rival, who shortened to three tenths under the checkered flag, due to a small mistake made in Turn 9. However the final victory is fully deserved, 4 years and 1 day after the last success in the World ChampionshipBrno 2019 in Moto2.

Alex Marquez’s words to Sky

“It’s just a Sprint. Yes, I’m happy, I was convinced it could be the right day. On the second and third laps I had perfect traction and feeling. I had to pass and push. But on the last lap at Turn 9 I did it in second gear instead of third and I lost a lot. However I made it and the tire held.

A year ago I had doubts. I couldn’t be competitive on the Honda. I was wondering if you were still the 2019 Alex in Moto2 or with Honda in MotoGP in 2020. I was convinced that I could turn with Gresini. We need to understand and work on being more consistent. Biggest difference between Ducati and Honda? Good question. It’s not easy to respond like that on the spot. In Ducati you have a smile under your helmet, with Honda you are always at attention, fear a high-side at every corneryou have to be intuitive, and I need trust.”