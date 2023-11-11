Saturday to forget

The Sepang Sprint race ended sadly Marc Marquezarrived 21st at the finish line after also crashing while fighting for the final positions in the points. A far from satisfactory outcome which however did not take away the good mood from #93. In fact, the eight world champion saw his brother Alex, who drives for the Gresini team, go on to win, the team that will also become Marc’s starting next year.

It is therefore not surprising that the Cervera phenomenon, interviewed by Sky Sports MotoGP at the end of the race, he concentrated more on his brother’s performance than on his own. “Some weekends seem better in terms of results – commented the Honda representative – even if the race pace is worse. This weekend, however, the race pace wasn’t bad, but I made a mistake in qualifying and today I crashed. Starting 20th it was difficult to do well and it will be difficult tomorrow too, but in the race I picked up the bike again and had an excellent pace, although still far from that of my brother, because I was losing 1 second per lap“.

What a joy for Alex

“Alex is riding very well this weekend – underlined the most titled of the Marquez brothers – and when I saw that he won I was very happy because he deserves it. In these last races he ran despite having three-four broken ribs and you struggle to push when you’re in pain. Before coming here he trained well and he likes this track, so I am very happy for him: he is riding very well and it is important for him to finish this championship in shape“.

Finally Marc Marquez also answered questions about the now ‘usual’ controversy regarding trail chasing in qualifying: “When you are convinced you go anyway, as we saw with Alex this weekend. If you have a good mentality you go. Me and Morbidelli [che si sono marcati nel Q1, n.d.r.] we didn’t have the conviction [di ‘tirare’]”.