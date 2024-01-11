Team Gresini, brothers together and against

The ambitious project of Gresini team directed by Nadia Padovani to have within the same team the two Marquez brothers it is undoubtedly fascinating, given that it has managed to form the same rider duo chosen in 2020 by a giant like Honda HRC.

The Romagna team will thus bring 10 world titles to the track, eight from Marc and two from Alex Marquez, and will certainly be one of the most attention-grabbing teams in the MotoGP paddock. Above all in Spain there is not a day in which the media is not interested in the challenge of the #93 and on Wednesday 10 January they flocked en masse to the meeting with journalists promoted by Estrella Galicia, in which both drivers participated of Cervera.

Alex Marquez talks about Ducati

In the Gresini team since last season, Alex Marquez he is the veteran of the team and is determined more than ever to improve on the 2 podiums and 2 Sprint victories of 2023. The Spaniard spoke about the Ducati working method: “Data sharing can be both a disadvantage and an advantage at the same time. You have access to a lot of information and references, but you can easily get confused. You risk becoming obsessed in comparison between one and the other. My experience has taught me to always take only 2 references, Pecco and Martin are the ones I paid the most attention to, despite having different driving styles”.

In the declarations collected by the Spaniards of As he also spoke about his brother: “From Marc you can expect anything but its magic has not been lost. He asked me a thousand times if he will go well with Ducati. But he has the same level as 2019, I see him in training. There will be difficult times when he will have to suffer. But if there is anyone who knows how to suffer, it's him.”. Alex then concluded: “If I had to fight with him for the victory, I want to come out on top. At least once. I will have the advantage of knowing him thoroughly from training.”