The Spanish rider, recent winner of the Sprint Race at Silverstone, will remain on the Desmosedici of the team managed by Nadia Padovani for next season as well: it’s official

Alex Marquez stay in Gresini family also for next season. Indeed, the Spanish driver renew the contract with the team managed by Nadia Padovani and also in 2024 will lead the Ducati Desmosedici Gresini with whom he is already racing in this World Championship: the confirmation of the agreement is official.

success in the sprint — Alex Marquez, 27 years old, younger brother of the more celebrated Marc and Moto3 world champion in 2014 and Moto2 world champion in 2019, this season with Ducati Gresini he took a podium, third, in the GP of Argentina and last Saturday he won the Sprint Race at Silverstone with a peremptory conduct on the wet track English. At the moment Marquez Junior is ninth in the World Championship with 75 points. See also 100 km of Champions: 41 big names in the race at Rossi's Ranch

another box in place — The news, quite predictable, comes after another box in the 2024 grid had recently been settled, with the announcement of the arrival of Alex Rins, currently at Honda Lcr, in Yamaha alongside the French Fabio Quartararo and in place by Franco Morbidelli.