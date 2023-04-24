Shoulder injury for Alex Marquez

Torn in the vastus extersius of the left thigh and ligament strain in the left knee. This had been the diagnosis for Alex Marquez after the accident in the Americas Grand Prix in which the Gresini rider saw his race end after a few hundred meters because he was mowed down by Jorge Martin’s Ducati, who lost the front in the Snake area during the first lap.

The youngest of the Marquez brothers underwent physiotherapy in these days which are separating the Austin rodeo from the appointment scheduled for the weekend in Jerez and Andalusia Alex wants to return to being the protagonist like in Argentina in front of his home crowd if the Spanish Cathedral is not among your favorite circuits. Who counts instead of raising his head in Jerez is Fabio Di Giannantonio.

The words of Alex Marquez

“We arrive at the home circuit, a special track with a lot of enthusiasm from the public. It’s not one of my favorite layouts, even if I like it and I really want to make up for it after the bad taste in Austin where we had pace to do well. We will give our best as always and maybe receive a few tenths for free from the cheering in the stands. Physically I’m much better, I’ve worked with my physiotherapists to be at the top and I can’t wait to get back on my Desmosedici”.

The words of Fabio Di Giannantonio

“I’ve always been strong at Jerez and it’s a crucial track in the championship. It is often said that if you go fast in Jerez it means that the bike’s set-up is largely ready for many other circuits in the world championship. It will probably be a hot race where we aim for the third top-10 of the season hoping to improve further. Without forgetting the very important test on Monday.”