The 2022 MotoGP season saw one manufacturer prevail head and shoulders over all the competition, managing to conquer all three titles up for grabs: Riders, Manufacturers and Team. There Ducati did the trick, finally managing to materialize, thanks also to the presence of eight bikes on the track, a technical superiority that had already been evident for a couple of years compared to the Japanese brands. These results have made the Desmosedici designed by Gigi Dall’Igna the most coveted beast by all riders. Arriving at Ducati in these years could represent a turning point in a rider’s career and this is exactly what he is looking for Alex Marquez. In fact, the Spaniard is back, like all the Honda riders with the exception of his brother, from a season in which it was almost impossible for him to compete for the positions that count.

In 2023 Marquez jr. will arrive in Gresini team, occupying the saddle that this year belonged to Enea Bastianini, who finished third in the championship and was able to conquer success in four races. Speaking to the Spanish site AS, the former Moto3 and Moto2 champion appeared enthusiastic about his new adventure with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, which had already started positively in the end-of-season tests held in Valencia. “In the end, it’s time that rules – explained Alex Marquez – on lap six I did a 1’31.8 with the medium tire on the rear. Doing these times with Honda was already difficult. Getting there with a new bike and after just six laps was something that surprised me. The feeling was very good”.

The transfer to Ducati seems destined to create a certain distance for the first time – at least on the track – between Alex Marquez and his more celebrated brother Marc. The two, inseparable off the circuits, have collaborated in recent years under the common roof of the Honda family in an attempt to improve the performance of the RC213V. But now Alex Marquez has switched to the other side and this seems to be able to ignite the confrontation between the two more: “There is and will be secrecy between me and Marc – assured Alex – that’s how it works. We both want the same thing, which is to win. I don’t want to deceive you – joked the younger of the two brothers – we started teasing each other since the end of summer. There were some clashes and, like it or not, in the last few races since I signed, I looked at the situation of Ducati and the riders. It’s a healthy rivalry and there’s some fun involved“.