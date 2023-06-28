Exactly one year has passed since the announcement of Alex Marquez’s move to the Gresini-Ducati team on Monday, in the middle of the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix. However, the departure of the youngest Marquez from Honda had been lurking for weeks, when the rider understood that with that bike he would not have had the opportunity to progress in his career. Which led him, he says, first to make the decision to leave HRC, and then to find a destination, the team from Faenza.

On Sunday in Assen, Alex finished the race in sixth place and is heading into the summer break in tenth place in the overall World Championship standings with 63 points, 131 behind leader Pecco Bagnaia.

After the race, Alex was asked if he would spend the holidays with his brother Marc Marquez, who in his own words is going through his worst sporting moment.

“We’ll try to have fun, to unplug both of us, which in the end I’m sure he needs more, and above all to recover well physically, which is the most difficult thing,” said Alex.

“Yes, yes, yes, yes,” he replied when asked if he was glad he left Honda in time. “There was a moment when I didn’t have a bike for the following year (2023), but I would have quit anyway, it was clear to me”.

A road that, a year later, his brother Marc is seriously considering taking.

“I won’t go into this decision, I think it’s something every rider has to try. He has a contract, as he said, so there are many other things, I would never advise him to break a contract. But you always have to follow your instincts and do what feels like in that moment, like I felt last year”, was his reflection.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mid-season report

For the young Marquez this is the first season with the Gresini team and riding a Ducati, and with the summer break it’s time to take stock.

“In this first part of the year, in terms of performance and speed, I felt very good, much better than I expected at the start of the season. Maybe luck hasn’t assisted us, but we have to chase luck. In the championship, we haven’t it’s the position (10th) that I wanted, or that I had imagined, but there’s the speed. I’m happy, I can’t wait to rest and, above all, to go back to Silverstone, which is a track that I really like.” was his judgment.

Among the Ducatis, Alex’s is sixth in the general standings, but beyond the numbers, the Gresini rider evaluates performance according to the circumstances.

“It depends on the circuit. At Mugello we were close to Pecco, but at Assen we were further away. At Austin we were close to winning the race. But that’s the first year with a new bike, there will be circuits that suit us better and others which don’t suit so much. Above all, they suit us when the basis we have works from the very first practice. In that case, the whole weekend suits us much better,” said the rider from Cervera.

