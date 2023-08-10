Announcement day

First the success achieved in the Silverstone Sprint race, then the contract renewal for the 2024 season. Alex Marquez these days it represents the smiling face within the family. While Marc continues to fall and doubt his future on the Honda bike and perhaps in the premier class itself, his younger brother enjoys a well-deserved place in the sun. On Saturday the Iberian took home first place in the short race of the British round and today theformalization of the stay with the Gresini team also for the next championship. An important starting point for the 1996 class, who hopes with the passing of the seasons to finally be able to get to the world championship fight.

Marquez’s renewal

“Alex is above all a wonderful person and it was a pleasure to welcome him into our Gresini Family – he has declared Nadia Padovanicommenting on the agreement just signed with the ex Honda centaur – the results speak for him and continuing together seemed like a natural step to continue raising the bar. In his first year astride a Ducati he has already taken one win, one podium and one pole, proving right from the start that he can stay with the best. Now together we will look for continuity in the next season“.

Buenos días a tod@s! I can’t be more happy! 😁

2024 HERE WE GO! @GresiniRacing 💙 pic.twitter.com/UNZt0nhxbf — Alex Marquez (@alexmarquez73) August 10, 2023

“I am very happy to continue – Marquez confirmed – I’ve always passed on this desire to the team and when things go well it’s even easier to understand each other. Continuing together next season is essential to be able to continue to grow on this bike, and with this team I know everything will be easier. I want to thank Nadia first and then all the team that made me feel at home from the first moment. We will continue to grow and amazeAnd”.

The partnership with Ducati

In a day full of announcements, another important confirmation also arrived for the Italian team: that of the partnership with Ducati. In fact, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer will remain alongside the Gresini team for the 2024 and 2025 seasons as well. A fundamental bond in order to remain at the top of world motorcycling. “We are really happy to still have the Gresini Racing MotoGP Team in the Ducati family for another two seasons – commented Gigi Dall’Igna – it is an extremely professional structure and, over the years, has shown that it has the potential to be able to aspire to great results. We are sure that together we will achieve further successes in the future and we will continue to grow race after race“.