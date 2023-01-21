The team showed up this morning in Cervia Gresini Racingwho unveiled the Ducati GP22 with which he will participate in the 2023 MotoGP world championship, relying on the confirmed Fabio Di Giannantonio and to the new arrival Alex Marquez, returning from the experience in Honda. Working in the box of the Spanish rider, world champion in Moto2 and Moto3, will be the track engineer Donatello Giovanotti and the telemetrist Andrea Mattioli, who will join the rest of the team inherited from that of Enea Bastianini. Important news for Fabio Di Giannantonio, who will have as crew chief Frankie Carchedi, ex Suzuki, who was already present in the garage during the Valencia tests and found an immediate feeling with the Roman rider. The next appointment for Gresini Racing is on track, for the Sepang tests in February.

“Let’s start 2023 with an extra pinch of red: red of determination, passion, fire…“, began Fabio Di Giannantonio, who seemed determined to make a change in his MotoGP results, continuing: “There is great desire to continue to grow and do well. We want to tackle this season race by race, with the knowledge that now is the right moment: the top10 must be the norm and the top5 must be seen as a real goal. The team is very busy and I have trained 300% for this year and we are ready!”. Alex Marquez, on the other hand, appreciated the family and warm atmosphere of the team: “It’s a very special day today: see this team so united and already ready excites me. Being here at this presentation is a very special thing. Seeing a lot of desire in the team and in the people who came to see us today is something I like a lot. Now the work begins with a good pre-season to get to the first Portimao race at 100%. L’the objective will be to make a good start to the championship because that will set the pace for the whole of 2023: we have the tools and the will to do well, obviously it won’t be easy but the attitude in these cases helps a lot”.

Nadia Padovani, owner of the team and wife of the late Fausto Gresini, welcomed the new season: “We are very excited about this new adventure. 2022 has been crazy from all points of view, but the idea is to continue to grow and amaze. We are a young team with great ambitions: Fabio will be able to demonstrate his full potential in his second year e Alex really wants to take back the scene… We will do everything to help both of us succeed in their goals. Today is almost a return to normal with such an important presentation and with our people here with us: thanks are due to our sponsors and to all the team who worked hard to be ready”.