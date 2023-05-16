Alex Marquez had a far from peaceful day in the MotoGP French Grand Prix. The Gresini Racing driver saw his race sealed right from the start, after a contact with Brad Binder at turn 6 which, although it didn’t damage him that much, did it for the South African, who lost several positions. The same incident also affected Aleix Espargaro, who also slipped a lot in the standings, and Johann Zarco.

But then his afternoon got even worse. On the one hand, the Spaniard was involved in a bad crash with Luca Marini: the Italian on the Mooney VR46 lost control of his Ducati, made a big save and, when he was re-entering the racing line, Marquez was unable to avoid him , making both crash with a great risk, since they found themselves on the ground in the middle of the track with several riders who really avoided them by a hair’s breadth.

On the other hand, the FIM Commissioners’ Panel imposed a penalty of three places on the grid for the next race in which he will participate, generally the Italian GP, ​​due to the contact that took place during the first lap.

The stewards felt the #73 was “too ambitious” in the opening lap incident. Although the Gresini team has tried to appeal the penalty, the body led by Freddie Spencer, who has already had sparks this year, did not accept the claim and the penalty will be valid for the next race.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Marc Fleury

Once the stewards’ decision was learned, Marquez was not happy at all. Speaking to the microphones of DAZN, the former Moto3 and Moto2 world champion defended himself and declared that the stewards are “ruining the sport”.

“Honestly, I don’t know why they put the incident under investigation, I don’t understand it, but like many other things on the part of the Race Direction,” said Marquez, who had already criticized the stewards on other occasions this 2023 season.

“On the first lap, I had a small contact with Brad Binder at turn 6. I was told that I will have a three-place grid penalty for Mugello. I don’t understand why. I honestly say this, I think they are ruining the sport, that it’s wonderful,” he continued bluntly.

Marquez also complained about the lack of judgment from the stewards: “It’s a shame that there is so much prominence from the stewards this year, because there are many things that are not understood. I told them I was not at all right.” agreement, because this year there were a lot of contacts in the first rounds”.

“And it’s not like I came in, I was on the line, I just had a very light touch, but he lost a lot. Like I said, they’re ruining the sport. In the end we’ll have to go second after second and let it be qualifying counts for the race”, he concluded visibly annoyed.