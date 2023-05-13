Sprint disappointment

The Le Mans Sprint race was theyet another hole in the water for Alex Marquez in this start of the season. In fact, the Spaniard of team Gresini finished the race in 15th position, far from the placements that award championship points in the short race. To ruin the Ducatista’s Saturday was a slight but insidious contact with Aleix Espargarò’s Apriliain a phase in which the two Spaniards and Marco Bezzecchi found themselves fighting each other.

Controversy ignored

The French mini-race was characterized by controversy over the ‘arbitration’ decisions taken by the commissioners, who didn’t want to intervene with penalties, contrary to what was done in the last round, in Jerez. The youngest of the Marquez brothers, who has, has not followed up on this hail of recriminations ‘forgiven’ Espargarò for the decisive entry that probably cost him the chance to fight for a top-10 finish.

“Things that happen”

“Too bad about that touch, but these things happen” declared the Gresini team bearer. Marquez instead indicated the tussle in which he found himself embroiledgenerally speaking, such as the problem that ruined his day on the track. “Actually I think I paid for a situation of conflict between Espargaró and Bezzecchi – he added – in any case we lost important points, even if few, and that’s not good. The feeling with the bike has improved so let’s start again from here and tomorrow we’ll try to improve a few details and try again, perhaps with a little more luck”.

Di Giannantonio’s race

After today’s 15th place, Alex Marquez is currently tenth in the championship, but is already 53 points behind leader Bagnaia. His teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio closed the Le Mans race a little further on, in 12th position. “We had good pace and it wasn’t a bad race. Real potential is the second group. It’s a pity that we lost so much at the start… We have to work on it. I still suffer on the front, I always feel at the limit, I struggle to overtake. With the road clear, I have good pace so it wouldn’t hurt to start better tomorrow and race more on the attack“, he has declared.