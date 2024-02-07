Alex Marin shared with her Facebook fans the unfortunate news of the end of her marriage with Mia Marin. The couple had been in a polyamorous marriage for approximately 12 years and won people's affection. “Everyone knows that she is my wife. We are currently divorcing, we are in divorce talks and nothing is happening,” she said at the beginning.

What did Alex Marín say about the end of his engagement with Mía Marín?

Through social networks, producer Alex Marín commented that the breakup with Mía occurred on the best terms and they also reached a financial agreement.

“I feel sad, I cry sometimes when I see little things about her, 12 years old, don't think it's fast, it's many years, we have history (…) Yes it hurts because it's been many years of being with Mía, but I wish her the best In your new stage, may you do very well, you were an excellent woman, you always took care of me,” he is heard saying with a broken voice.

The actor explained that Mía decided not to work with him: “I want her to be happy, I see her happy and I like that (…) I no longer have any work ties with her, we have some shows together, she is going to Cancun and she no longer wants to give shows at the moment, but if at some point she wants to give shows, it will be on her own, it would no longer be with me.”

Alex Marín dedicated romantic publications to Mia Marín. Photo: Instagram/Alex Marín

Alex Marín also separates from his girlfriends Yamileth Ramírez and Giselle Montes

Alex Marin He also confirmed the term with his girlfriends Yamileth Ramírez and Giselle Montes. According to him she said, Yamileth Ramirez She confessed to him two years ago that she wanted to have a boyfriend, but he refused because he did not want jealousy problems or for it to affect his work in the production of XXX content.

Furthermore, with respect to Giselle Montes, the mother of his daughter, the situation is similar. The actress began a relationship with a man with whom Alex Marín gets along well. The producer even allowed them to live on one of her properties. He assured that the separation was cordial and that the only thing that hurts him is that Giselle Montes left with her daughter.

