After disappearing from Vidor, in the province of Treviso, Alex Marangon was found dead yesterday afternoon, July 2, 2024, on a small island in the Piave. After about three days of searching, the competent authorities found the body of the 26-year-old barman with wounds on his face and abdomen. Currently, investigations into the boy’s death are underway with the help of some clues.

While research was underway on the disappearance by Alex Marangon, the body of the latter lay on a small island in the Piave river, in the Ciano del Montello area, exactly between four and five kilometers downstream from Vidor. The 26-year-old barman had disappeared from Vidor during the night between Saturday and Sunday. In detail, the boy had gone away from a spiritual gathering which was held in the Abbey of Santa Bona.

The following are currently underway: investigations on the dynamics of the boy’s death. From what we learn from the first inspection, the barman reports some wounds on the face and abdomen which appear to be caused by being dragged by the river current. Alex Marangon has moved away from the party from the Santa Bona Abbey of Vidor around two thirty in the morning.

Clues to Alex Marangon’s Death

However, there are numerous mysterious points to be clarified. Over the last few hours some information has emerged clues that can help law enforcement solve the mystery. We are talking about the last messages and phone calls on the victim’s cell phone and the car, which was parked not far from the Abbey with the keys inside and the door open.

That’s not all. Over the last period the boy used to write his thoughts on a personal diary which was not found inside the Abbey. In light of this, it is hypothesized that it could be found in theapartment in Marcon where the 26-year-old lived with his parents. The person who gave this diary to Alex was his friend Matthew who explained that: