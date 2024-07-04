Death of Alex Marangon, the effects of drugs and the rites of shamans. Everything that still doesn’t add up

Alex’s lifeless body Marangonthe 26-year-old who had been missing for a few days, was found on a small island in the Piave in the Treviso area. Mystery over the cause of death of the boy who had participated in a shamanic ritual and is suspected to have took the hallucinogen ayahuasca. The autopsy and toxicology tests, scheduled for tomorrow, will establish the causes of death. On Alex’s body there was the sign of a wound, probably caused by the bite of a wild animalThe boy was supposed to attend a private meeting organized by about twenty people at the Abbey of Santa Bona. He would have left the abbey around 3am in the throes of a crisisstarting to wander through the woods. Then he would fall into the water.

Not seeing him come back anymore the alarm went off. One of the elements that caused concern – reports Il Messaggero – was also the fact that he had left on site car, documents and cell phone. Why did he leave without his belongings? What kept him away from the party suddenly? Could it have been ingested a psychotropic substance before dying: it’s called precisely ayahuasca. It is a Amazonian herbal decoction able to give hallucinogenic visions that the Venetian boy may have consumed during the ceremony he attended on the night of June 30, in the Abbey of Santa Bona, in Vidor. He was supposed to stay there for two nights. “See you on Sunday, let’s eat pizza together” He said to parents before leaving.