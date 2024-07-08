Alex Marangon, “two healers followed him before the beating”. VIDEO

“It’s very nice, the climate is nice and people are starting to arrive in droves.” He spoke like this Alex Marangonthe 26-year-old from Marcon (Venice) found dead on the banks of the Piave. A couple of months before his disappearance, the boy had given an interview to a local station in which he spoke about the summer season and was shown exclusively by the Canale 5 program “Morning News”. “You have fun in company. There are many locals who couldn’t wait to come here to the lake, the tourists will arrive”, said the boy who worked in a bar in the area. And again: “We have a great summer ahead of us.”



WATCH ALEX MARANGON’S LATEST VIDEO

A summer that turned into tragedy, with the boy beaten and killed – so says the autopsy – after a shamanic gathering that Alex attended the evening of his disappearance.

Second five witnessesheard in the past few days by the Prosecutor’s Office, the 25-year-old had moved away from the abbey towards the Piave on Saturday night, probably under the effects of the psychedelic infusion. Two people who were at the gathering followed him, before giving up and retracing their steps, two “curanderi”, shamanic healers whose tracks have been lost. They are – local newspapers report – two South American citizens, Johnny Benavides and another whose name has not been disclosed, who allegedly tried to chase Marangon, who was probably having a crisis, outside the abbey, trying to calm him down.

The two “curators” apparently left the abbey shortly before dawn on Sunday 30 June, when the Carabinieri arrived on site, identified the participants in the shamanic event and began the search. Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the violent attack may have been carried out by several people disturbed by Marangon’s sudden arrival on the Piave riverbed. That area, local newspapers still report, is often frequented by groups of young people looking to get “high” with drugs or alcohol.