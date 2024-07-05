TREVISO. Alex Marangon did not commit suicide: this is the conclusion reached today by the doctors who performed the autopsy on the body of the 25 year old barman from Marcon (Venice), found dead in the Piave after participating in an Amazonian ritual in an abbey. Numerous wounds to the head were found on the young man’s body, presumably caused by a blunt object.. The examination was performed by the coroner Alberto Furlanetto, appointed by the Treviso Prosecutor’s Office, and by Antonello Cirnelli, expert for the victim’s family. The Carabinieri were also present at the autopsy.

In addition to the two potions of the powerful hallucinogen ayahuascaFriday and Saturday, it seems that the boy, suffering from asthma, to alleviate the discomfort, also subjected to an injection of sapo/kambo Amazonian frog venomanother shamanic healing practice. Between the disappearance of the young man and the alarm given only at six in the morning there are three hours in which it is not clear what happened not even in the deconsecrated abbey.

More than enough reasons for the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office to decide to hear all twenty participants in the Sol de Putumayo, organized for a fee by the couple Andrea Gorgi Zuin (Zu) and Tatiana Marchetto (Tati) who will have to help the investigators identify them, because they are the only ones who know them all. The autopsy results are added to those of the toxicological tests, essential in this case, for which about ten days will be needed.