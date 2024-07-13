A packed church, lots of friends and lots of ‘colors’. This was the funeral today for Alex Marangon, the 25-year-old barman who died after a shamanic rite. A very original last farewell, far from the color black even in his clothes, as “he would have wanted” his parents say.

Yesterday the Carabinieri and the fire brigade of Treviso carried out a further inspection at the Vidor Abbey, concentrating on the terrace and the wooded slope below to verify the possible trajectories of his fall from that point, voluntary or notcould have drawn before ending up in the Piave that flows beneath it. Furthermore, the thick woods below the belvedere were searched for traces of blood and broken branches but without any success. At this point the results of the toxicological tests carried out on the young man’s body become decisive. for the results of which, however, we will have to wait several more weeks. The case in the Treviso Public Prosecutor’s Office remains open for murder but without any suspects yet.