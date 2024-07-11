Alex Marangon, the autopsy: “Fall incompatible with the wounds. It’s murder”

On the death of Alex Marangonthe 26 year old bartender of Marconi (Venice) disappeared on June 30 and whose body was found on the Piave riverbed on July 2nd, all hypotheses are still open. The autopsy, however, would tend to exclude a fall from a height. To consider the hypothesis of death from a fall valid, the forensic doctors write, it would be necessary to first explain why the victim had no injuries to the upper limbs, lower limbs or neck, especially after having hit his head so hard while falling that it shattered. It would then be necessary to explain why a body that falls from a raised surface does not instinctively put its hands forward, since there is no injury to the palms of the hands and wrists.

Alex Marangon Case, Prosecutor’s Office: “Murder, Not a Fall”

To have an even more faithful picture of the case, it is essential to wait for the results of the toxicological investigations. As for the accident, the Carabinieri of the Treviso investigative unit and the scientific section have inspected the abbey and the prosecutor Marco Martani himself reiterated that “it is a homicide, not a fall. We usually only find that type of head injury in road accidents”. At the end of the checks, the investigators showed cautious optimism, probably referring to the methods of reconstruction of the place where the victim was thrown into the Piave. “We have made a big step forward”, they in fact stated.